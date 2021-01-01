Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins among Chiefs ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

With the AFC’s No. 1 seed already in hand, the Chiefs will be resting several starters against the Chargers on Sunday — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill would probably be among those players, too, but he’s already been declared out with an injury.

Hill (hamstring) did not participate in practice all week. Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) also did not practice this week and will be out.

Offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) are Kansas City’s remaining out players.

Le’Veon Bell (knee) is questionable for Sunday as is defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee). Bell did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.