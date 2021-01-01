Vic Fangio excited about what Pat Shurmur can bring to Broncos in future

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2021, 7:46 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

A report last weekend indicated Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s return for a third season is secure and it seems the same could be said for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Fangio dispatched Rich Scangarello after one year in the job and hired Shurmur to run the offense last year. The unit hasn’t shown a great deal of improvement and quarterback Drew Lock remains a work in progress, but Fangio said Shurmur is a “great fit” for where he wants the team to go.

“He’s been doing a good job of mixing our run-pass plays on the early downs, both what type of runs we’ve run and short, intermediate, and deep throws,” Fangio said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “I think it’s been a learning process for all our guys. The players learning the system and Pat learning our players and what’s the best formula, what’s the best approach with the guys we have. I’m excited about what Pat can bring to us moving forward.”

The Broncos have gone with young players at several spots on offense and Shurmur believes the experience of this season will be “a real bonus” when the Broncos get back to work in 2021. Should that bonus fail to lead to improved production, the status quo on the coaching staff may not extend another year.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Vic Fangio excited about what Pat Shurmur can bring to Broncos in future

  1. This loyal but realistic Bronco fan ain’t buying it. While “some” of the play calling is adequate, Lock’s completion percentage is very low in spite of the fact that he’s fairly accurate. This goes to poor blocking, dropped passes and dumb penalties among other things. All of these failings land at the OC’s feet.
    Further Denver has several good tight ends who rarely get a quick call over the middle which would be particularly effective when other teams are putting pressure on Lock, which is most of the time.
    Next, he’s also got to reduce Lock’s scrambling to the right. That cuts out the left side of the field.
    Additionally, Lock has got to throw the ball away when the play has no hope, to cut down on interceptions and injuries.
    Bottom lining it, an OC is responsible for the entire offense and this team only scores 16 points per game. That’s pathetic.

    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.