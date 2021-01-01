Vic Fangio excited about what Pat Shurmur can bring to Broncos in future

Getty Images

A report last weekend indicated Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s return for a third season is secure and it seems the same could be said for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Fangio dispatched Rich Scangarello after one year in the job and hired Shurmur to run the offense last year. The unit hasn’t shown a great deal of improvement and quarterback Drew Lock remains a work in progress, but Fangio said Shurmur is a “great fit” for where he wants the team to go.

“He’s been doing a good job of mixing our run-pass plays on the early downs, both what type of runs we’ve run and short, intermediate, and deep throws,” Fangio said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “I think it’s been a learning process for all our guys. The players learning the system and Pat learning our players and what’s the best formula, what’s the best approach with the guys we have. I’m excited about what Pat can bring to us moving forward.”

The Broncos have gone with young players at several spots on offense and Shurmur believes the experience of this season will be “a real bonus” when the Broncos get back to work in 2021. Should that bonus fail to lead to improved production, the status quo on the coaching staff may not extend another year.