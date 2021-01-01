With Super Bowl looming, Florida sets a single-day COVID-19 record

Getty Images

The Super Bowl will be played early next month in Tampa, Florida. The pandemic currently is as bad in Florida as it ever has been.

On Thursday, Florida set a record for single-day positive cases, with 17,192.

Florida nevertheless continues to allow fans to attend pro football games, and a still-to-be-determined number will attend Super Bowl LV. Presumably, the ongoing distribution of the vaccine (despite hiccups) will help the situation five weeks from now.

The teams that will play in the Super Bowl, if they are coming from other states, will have limited exposure to Florida. The participants will treat the Super Bowl like any other road game in Tampa, spending the full week preparing and practicing in their normal facilities and living in their usual residences.