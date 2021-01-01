Zach Wilson declares for 2021 NFL draft

Getty Images

Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson has declared for the 2021 NFL draft. His decision to forgo his college eligibility is not a surprise.

He is expected to hear his name in the first round.

“After much thought, prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wilson wrote. “I pray I will always make Cougar Nation proud.”

Wilson passed for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions during his junior season. The Cougars went 11-1.

He finished eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting, the highest finish for BYU since Ty Detmer was the runner-up in 1991.

In three seasons, Wilson completed 68 percent of his passes for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also ran for 642 yards and 15 touchdowns and lost three fumbles.

BYU receiver Dax Milne, offensive lineman Brady Christensen, safety Troy Warner and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga also have announced their intentions to leave Provo.