Alex Smith is expected to start on Sunday night

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team listed quarterback Alex Smith as questionable on Friday’s injury report and head coach Ron Rivera said the team liked how he looked in the final practice of the week.

Rivera and company are reportedly feeling good enough to put Smith back in the lineup. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Washington plans to start Smith against the Eagles as they try for a win that will make them NFC East champions.

Smith has missed the last two games with a calf injury. Dwayne Haskins started in his place, but was replaced by Taylor Heinicke in last weekend’s loss and cut from the roster earlier this week.

Heinicke and Steven Montez are on hand as other options should Smith’s condition take a turn for the worse, but it appears they’ll be rolling with their favored quarterback to close out the regular season.