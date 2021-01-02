Bills’ playoff game sells out quickly

Getty Images

The Bills haven’t played a home playoff game in a quarter century, and only about 6,200 tickets are available for the one they’re hosting next weekend. So it’s unsurprising that those tickets sold fast.

Within 24 hours of New York State announcing that it would allow the Bills to move forward with a plan to have a maximum of 6,700 people in the stands at their playoff opener, the Bills announced that the game sold out. Those in the stands will include about 6,200 season ticket holders and 500 guests of the team and players.

Tickets are not transferrable, and entry to the stadium requires the ticket, a photo ID and proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Contact tracing will be conducted after the game if anyone who attends is later identified as having tested positive in the days following the game. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has described the Bills’ playoff game as a test to see how well the state can handle large events.

Fans will be required to wear masks, and their seats will be distanced around the stadium.