Browns close facility after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

A coach is the latest member of the Cleveland Browns organization to test positive for COVID-19.

The Browns announced today that they are once again closing their facility, as they did repeatedly this week, while they conduct contact tracing.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a member of their coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team’s statement said. “The team will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. We will consult with league medical professionals on the appropriate next steps.”

The Browns have had an outbreak that has resulted in several positive tests this week, but from all indications their game against the Steelers on Sunday will go on as planned. It’s unclear how many players or coaches on the Browns may have to miss the game. The Steelers have already announced that several key starters, including Ben Roethlisberger, will not play. If the Browns win, they will earn their first playoff berth since 2002.