Browns’ offensive line coaches out Sunday

Two more Browns assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The Browns announced today that offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters will both miss Sunday’s game because of COVID-19 protocols. Receivers coach Chad O’Shea had previously been ruled out.

Coaching assistant Ryan Cordell will handle the offensive line’s game day coaching responsibilities, while chief of staff Callie Brownson will coach the receivers on Sunday.

The Browns also signed guard Blake Hance from the Jets’ practice squad, activated safety Karl Joseph from Reserve/COVID-19 and elevated three players from the practice squad: guard Cordell Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and offensive tackle Alex Taylor.