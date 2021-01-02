Browns place CB Kevin Johnson on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will be down yet another player when Sunday’s win-and-in playoff game against the Steeler gets started.

On Saturday night, the Browns placed cornerback Kevin Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Browns elevated cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad to replace Johnson.

Johnson becomes the seventh member of the roster on the COVID-19 reserve list, along with cornerback Denzel Ward, safety Andrew Sendejo, linebacker B.J. Goodson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and tight end Harrison Bryant.

The Browns also will be missing offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters, and receivers coach/passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea.