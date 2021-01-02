Buccaneers pluck LB Jack Cichy from Patriots’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots won’t be in the playoffs. Patriots practice-squad linebacker Jack Cichy apparently will be.

The Buccaneers have announced that Cichy has been signed to their active roster in advance of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Falcons.

A sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers 2018, Cichy was released by the Buccaneers on December 2. The Patriots claimed him on waivers the next day, cut him several days later, and signed him to the practice squad.

In addition to bringing back Cichy, the Buccaneers also elevated from their own practice squad cornerback Herb Miller and defensive lineman Benning Potoa, as COVID-19 replacements.

Finally, the Buccaneers added running back LeSean McCoy to the injury report as questionable, but with a “not injury related” designation. It’s unclear why, for non-injury reasons, McCoy may not be available for Sunday’s game.