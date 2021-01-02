Callie Brownson to coach Browns’ receivers after Chad O’Shea tests positive

Getty Images

Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea is one of two coaches on the staff to test positive for COVID-19, and the team’s chief of staff, Callie Brownson, will fill in for him as receivers coach on Sunday against the Steelers.

Brownson is the only woman to serve as a primary position coach during an NFL game. She previously coached the Browns’ tight ends for a game that tight ends coach Drew Petzing missed.

The identity of the other Browns coach who tested positive has not been revealed, but Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the coach is not Kevin Stefanski, and is not believed to be offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive coordinator Joe Woods or special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

The Browns also have five players who have tested positive this week: cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker B.J. Goodson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant.

Today is the third time this week that the Browns have shut down their facility after learning of a positive COVID-19 test. They also did so on Wednesday and Thursday.