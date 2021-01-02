Cardinals place Christian Kirk on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be down a starting receiver in Sunday’s must-win game against the Rams.

Christian Kirk was placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list today. That means he’s out for Sunday, and if he tested positive, as opposed to being placed on the list because of close contact with someone who tested positive, he would also miss the Cardinals’ playoff opener, if they make the postseason.

First, the Cardinals need to beat the Rams on Sunday. For the Cardinals, the Rams game is effectively a playoff game: If they win they’re in and if they lose they’re out.

Kirk is second on the team with 621 receiving yards and tied for first on the team with six receiving touchdowns this season. Kyler Murray will miss having Kirk to throw to.

The Cardinals also elevated cornerback Jace Whittaker, linebacker Terrance Smith and defensive lineman Stacy McGee from the practice squad to the active roster.