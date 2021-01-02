Chase Roullier signs four-year extension with Washington

Getty Images

Washington signed starting center Chase Roullier to a four-year extension, the team announced Saturday. The deal is worth $40.5 million, including $19 million fully guaranteed, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The deal will keep Roullier in Washington through the 2024 season.

“Chase has been a steady presence and leader on our offensive line all season. He is a great teammate and does everything the right way,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a release. “We are glad to be able to reward a player who has spent his entire career here. He was well deserving of an extension, and I look forward to continuing to coach him as we work towards sustained success here in Washington.”

Washington drafted Roullier in the sixth round in 2017, and he was set to become a free agent in March.

He has played 58 games, with 52 starts, in his career.