Hall of Famer Floyd Little dies at 78

Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has died. He was 78.

Little died on Friday, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Broncos standout, who spent nine seasons with the team, was diagnosed with cancer in May.

He entered the Hall of Fame in 2010. Little generated 6,323 rushing yards, and he racked up 2,418 receiving yards. Little also scored 54 total touchdowns, including a pair of punt returns. He also threw a touchdown pass, in 1972.

Little’s best season came in 1971, when he gained 1,133 rushing yards.

In November, the Broncos sent Little a game ball following the team’s upset win over the Dolphins.

We extend our condolences to Little’s family, friends, and teammates.