Justin Fields gives Jaguars something to think about

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have secured dibs on drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Now, they’ll have to give some thought to whether that pick should be used on Lawrence or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

One week after Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns in the Superdome on Christmas Day, Fields ushered in the New Year by racking up six of his own, with multiple impressive deep throws and an amazing display of toughness and grit after taking a huge hit to his lower abdomen in the second quarter.

While it will take a lot to get the Jaguars to place Fields’ name on a draft card, there’s one more chapter to be written, in 10 days against Alabama. If Fields can do it again, on the biggest stage in college football, will the Jaguars seriously consider taking Fields over Lawrence?

First, the Jaguars need to hire a General Manager. Then, they need to decide who their coach will be. The identities of the persons who get those jobs will go a long way toward influencing the final decision.

What if former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been linked to the Jacksonville job, becomes the head coach of the Jaguars? He recruited Fields to Columbus. Surely, that would be a factor in the full analysis of whether it’s Lawrence or Fields in late April.

Regardless of how it all plays out, Ohio State’s unlikely 49-28 win over Clemson makes what was a no-brainer something more than that. The Jets, meanwhile, will get whoever the Jaguars leave on the board — and they surely can’t be upset about that, after what happened tonight.