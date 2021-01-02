Lamar Jackson can become first QB with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Getty Images

Prior to Lamar Jackson coming along, a quarterback had only gained 1,000 rushing yards in a season once in NFL history. Jackson may do it twice in his first two seasons as a starting quarterback.

Jackson ran for 1,206 yards last season, easily breaking Michael Vick’s 2006 NFL record of 1,039 rushing yards for a quarterback. Jackson won’t reach that total this year, but with 908 yards and one game to go, Jackson has a chance of reaching 1,000 yards again this year.

If Jackson gains 92 rushing yards against the Bengals, it will be his second career 1,000-yard rushing season.

Vick is the player Jackson is most often compared to, but Jackson is a better passer than Vick and is running the ball more than Vick: Vick’s career high was 123 carries in a season; Jackson has carried the ball more than 123 times in all three of his NFL seasons.

Jackson is only 23 years old, but he has already carved out a unique place for himself in NFL history.