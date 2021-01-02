NFL fines Arden Key $6,752 for grabbing Ryan Fitzpatrick’s facemask

USA TODAY Sports

The play forever will go down as memorable or forgettable depending on which side is remembering it. But the Dolphins beat the Raiders last Saturday in the only possible way they could have with seconds remaining.

With 19 seconds left, it took both a 34-yard completion and a facemask penalty on the same play for the Dolphins to produce some Fitzmagic.

To add insult to the loss, the NFL has fined Raiders defensive end Arden Key $6,752 for unnecessary roughness, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Key finished with two tackles and two quarterback hits.

The Raiders are eliminated from postseason contention, while the Dolphins are within a victory of making the playoffs.