Patriots place Damien Harris on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots already had ruled out running back Damien Harris for Sunday with an ankle injury. On Saturday, they placed Harris on injured reserve.

Harris, 23, began the season on injured reserve before being activated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 5.

He started all 10 games he played this season and had 137 rushing attempts for 691 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 52 yards.

The Patriots signed tight end/defensive end Rashod Berry, defensive back Michael Jackson Sr. and linebacker Cassh Maluia to the 53-player roster from the practice squad. New England also activated offensive lineman Ross Reynolds and defensive back to the active roster as standard elevations.

Maluia, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, played the first defensive snaps of his NFL career during last week’s loss to the Bills.

Berry has appeared in two games for the Patriots, seeing action on 26 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams.

Jackson, whom the Patriots acquired in training camp and later signed to the practice squad, has played one career game. That came for the Lions last season.

Reynolds and Ross will make their NFL debuts.