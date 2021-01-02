Referee Clay Martin is hospitalized with COVID-19

Getty Images

NFL referee Clay Martin has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Tulsa World, via FootballZebras.com, the 45-year-old Martin was admitted to a hospital on Saturday. Martin’s family confirmed the hospitalization via a statement to the Tulsa World.

Martin originally was removed from action on December 21, the Monday night game between the Steelers and Bengals. Martin reportedly was asymptomatic at the time.

Referee Adrian Hill replaced Martin last week, with Hill working Friday’s Vikings-Saints game and a game on Sunday. Hill, who was due to be off this weekend, also will replace Martin on Sunday.