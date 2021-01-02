Report: Jim Schwartz will leave the Eagles after 2020 season

Getty Images

Every team has changes after the season ends. In Philadelphia, plenty of changes are possible. One change that will be definite, at least reportedly, will happen at defensive coordinator.

Jim Schwartz will leave the team upon expiration of his contract following Sunday’s game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Schwartz, 54, reportedly plans to take a year off, during which he will contemplate retirement. Per the report, the Eagles previously offered Schwartz an extension, and Schwartz “is still thought of highly by the team.”

While that may be entirely true, the fact that the NFL is rife with realities that don’t meet the eye invites speculation that there’s more to this story. Did the proposed extension amount to an offer that the Eagles knew Schwartz wouldn’t accept? Is Schwartz being coy about his future in the event that the phone doesn’t ring during the coming coaching carousel? Is he simply trying to market himself by creating a sense of scarcity.

Schwartz, the former head coach of the Lions (29-51 in five seasons), served as defensive coordinator of the Bills in 2014, was out of football in 2015, and joined the Eagles in 2016. Despite solid work with the Philadelphia defense, Schwartz has received less interest regarding a second head-coaching opportunity than his performance would suggest.

Could this all be a little media manipulation aimed at creating a demand for Schwartz’s services and/or softening the appearance that the Eagles wanted to move on? Given that it’s landing at a point on the calendar when attempts at media manipulation are running rampant, it would be foolish to rule that out.