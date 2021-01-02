Report: Joe Haden tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Steelers will reportedly be without cornerback Joe Haden for their next two games.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Haden has tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Browns as a result and the 10-day isolation period means that he will also miss the team’s home playoff game on Wild Card weekend.

Shortly before the report, Haden tweeted that “I’m so pissed and sad at the same time. . . . . stay safe out here.”

Haden has started all 14 games he’s played for the Steelers this season. He has 52 tackles, two interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown this season.

Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, and Cam Sutton will be the top corners in Pittsburgh with Haden out of action.