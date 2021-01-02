Report: Joe Haden tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2021, 12:59 PM EST
The Steelers will reportedly be without cornerback Joe Haden for their next two games.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Haden has tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Browns as a result and the 10-day isolation period means that he will also miss the team’s home playoff game on Wild Card weekend.

Shortly before the report, Haden tweeted that “I’m so pissed and sad at the same time. . . . . stay safe out here.”

Haden has started all 14 games he’s played for the Steelers this season. He has 52 tackles, two interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown this season.

Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, and Cam Sutton will be the top corners in Pittsburgh with Haden out of action.

  2. Was he in a meeting room with the rest of their DB’s? If so, their whole secondary is gone. Saints had a DB test positive also. This could be it for the season if he was in a room with the rest of the secondary. Well, 2021 was nice while it lasted, maybe 2022 will be better?

  3. sfsaintsfan says:
    January 2, 2021 at 1:33 pm
  4. Playoff soft bubble anyone?

    I know some players will have a issue with it, but all teams staying in hotels for a few weeks isn’t going to ruin lives or the playoffs. Better to have a soft bubble than have outbreaks on teams during the playoffs.

  5. One and done Steelers will have another convenient excuse for the playoff loss.

  7. sfsaintsfan says:
    January 2, 2021 at 1:33 pm
