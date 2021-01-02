Reports: Doug Pederson will return to the Eagles in 2021

Getty Images

It’s time to check another box.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson will return to the team in 2021, according to multiple reports.

Why wouldn’t he? Crazed Eagles fans and over-the-top bitter Philly media notwithstanding, Pederson won a Super Bowl trophy in 2017 and took the team to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. Yes, 2020 went sideways for the team. Surely, that’s not enough to run off a head coach who has shown he knows how to win.

According to ESPN, Pederson is due to meet with owner Jeffrey Lurie on Tuesday to discuss plans for the 2021 season.

The plans will include, at a minimum, hiring a new defensive coordinator. Jim Schwartz reportedly won’t return.

And regardless of whether Lurie says it, the mandate for next year will be to return to the postseason. Lurie fired both Andy Reid and Chip Kelly after two straight non-playoff years.