Saints backup running backs out Sunday as close contacts with Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

The Saints are running out of running backs for Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Everyone who was in the running backs room this week has been declared a close contact with Alvin Kamara, who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. That means running back Latavius Murray, running back Dwayne Washington and fullback Mike Burton are prohibited from playing tomorrow against the Panthers. At least one position coach has also been ruled out.

Ty Montgomery, who sometimes plays running back and sometimes receiver, was apparently in the receivers’ room when everyone else was classified as a close contact, because he is going to play tomorrow, according to Glazer. Practice squad running back Tony Jones is also expected to be available.

Taysom Hill will presumably get plenty of reps at running back as well.

The Saints are still in contention for the No. 1 seed and a bye week in the NFC playoffs, which would help them greatly as they hope to get Kamara and his backups back for the start of the postseason. But the Saints can’t earn the bye week if they lose tomorrow, and this news makes winning tomorrow harder.