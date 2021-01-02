Steelers place Eric Ebron, Cassius Marsh on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

A report earlier in the day indicated Steelers cornerback Joe Haden tested positive for COVID-19.

The Steelers since have announced they have placed Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh on the COVID-19 reserve list. It is unknown whether Marsh and Ebron tested positive or were deemed high-risk close contacts.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports pictures have circulated on social media in recent days of Ebron and Marsh visiting Haden’s home during a get-together with their families.

Cam Sutton will replace Haden in the lineup, with Justin Layne potentially seeing more snaps in the team’s sub-packages.

The Steelers also announced Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey, T.J. Watt, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell will not make the trip. Boswell, Edmunds and Roethlisberger were ruled out Friday.

The team elevated kicker Matthew Wright, offensive lineman Anthony Coyle, tight end Kevin Rader and receiver Deon Cain from the practice squad.