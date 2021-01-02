Tony Romo out Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

Tony Romo will not be in the CBS booth on Sunday.

CBS announced that Romo will miss the Cardinals-Rams game because of COVID-19 protocols. The network did not say whether Romo tested positive or was exposed to someone who did.

Boomer Esiason will be in the booth with Jim Nantz on the Cardinals-Rams game.

If he’s healthy enough to call a game, CBS would surely like to set up Romo to call the game from home, just as ESPN did yesterday for Kirk Herbstreit, who called a College Football Playoff game from home after testing positive for COVID-19. But the logistics were likely not feasible for CBS to outfit Romo’s home with the proper equipment in time for tomorrow’s game.

CBS has not said whether Romo will return next weekend, when the network will air one playoff game on Saturday and one game on Sunday.