49ers take 9-6 lead over Seahawks

Getty Images

The 49ers have refused to go quietly all season and they’re doing the same against the Seahawks in Week 17.

San Francisco leads Seattle 9-6 after Tristan Vizcaino’s two third-quarter field goals. Kicking in his first regular-season game with Robby Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Vizcaino has connected on all three of his attempts from 36, 47, and 33-yards out.

Tight end George Kittle made a terrific one-handed catch down the right seam to pick up 41 yards and put the 49ers deep in Seattle territory. But C.J. Beathard was sacked on third down so San Francisco settled for a field goal.

The Seahawks would need to win, plus have Green Bay and New Orleans to lose to earn the No. 1 seed. At this point, all three of those things happening seems increasingly unlikely.