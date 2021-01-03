Aaron Rodgers burns Bears’ blitz as Packers lead

Getty Images

There’s one play in the Bears’ defensive playbook that needs to be shredded.

The Bears put together an awful play call in the second quarter against the Packers, bringing a safety blitz that Aaron Rodgers saw coming a mile away, and leaving inside linebacker Danny Trevathan covering wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling downfield.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers found Valdes-Scantling for a 72-yard touchdown.

What Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was thinking on that call is unclear, but it’s the single biggest play so far in a big game for the Bears. The Packers now lead 14-10.