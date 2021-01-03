Adam Gase will meet with Christopher Johnson, “not predicting anything”

Getty Images

The Jets ended the 2020 season with a 28-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday and all eyes are now on when they’ll make a call about head coach Adam Gase.

Gase is 9-23 in two seasons as the Jets’ head coach after going 2-14 this season and the expectation around the league is that the Jets will be making a change. After Sunday’s loss, Gase said he expects to talk to team CEO Christopher Johnson Sunday night or Monday.

“I don’t know. I’m not going to predict anything,” Gase said, via NESN.com.

With ill-timed penalties, costly turnovers, and long bouts of offensive inefficiency playing a big role in the loss, it was a fairly representative effort of the Gase era. That’s why an announcement of his dismissal is thought to be imminent even if Gase doesn’t want to offer his guess about what happens.