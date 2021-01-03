Adam Gase will meet with Christopher Johnson, “not predicting anything”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2021, 5:11 PM EST
NFL: JAN 03 Jets at Patriots
Getty Images

The Jets ended the 2020 season with a 28-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday and all eyes are now on when they’ll make a call about head coach Adam Gase.

Gase is 9-23 in two seasons as the Jets’ head coach after going 2-14 this season and the expectation around the league is that the Jets will be making a change. After Sunday’s loss, Gase said he expects to talk to team CEO Christopher Johnson Sunday night or Monday.

“I don’t know. I’m not going to predict anything,” Gase said, via NESN.com.

With ill-timed penalties, costly turnovers, and long bouts of offensive inefficiency playing a big role in the loss, it was a fairly representative effort of the Gase era. That’s why an announcement of his dismissal is thought to be imminent even if Gase doesn’t want to offer his guess about what happens.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Adam Gase will meet with Christopher Johnson, “not predicting anything”

  3. You know there is a franchise out there that will hire this guy as a coordinator thinking he’s a QB whisperer

  5. One of the biggest frauds ever to get a head coaching job. He wasn’t even that good with Peyton Manning in Denver. Not even a good OC. The End.

  6. What odds do I get that Gase doesn’t get fired? IDK who’d want that job with the Jets not getting Lawrence. And it is the Jets; they might figure why pay an established coach a fortune to take the job? Their roster is full of holes; Lombardi wouldn’t make the playoffs with that team. I’d need long odds but I’m thinking why did they wait until the end of the season to fire him. I’ll wait until the laughter subsides.

  8. From the outside looking in, if he has another year on his contract I would let him honor it. Since he got rid of the all the problems within, things seem to be a whole lot better. This is what is wrong with the NFL teams (well most), they are to quick to move on. Now with all that said if they stink next year, yes move on. Look at the bright side for now, they have won 2 out of the last 3 games and they have good draft picks coming.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.