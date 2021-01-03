After three turnovers in rapid succession, Washington increases lead to 20-14

Getty Images

Turnover palooza has set up a tent at Lincoln Financial Field.

There were three turnovers in six plays in the fourth quarter, and the end result was three points for Washington.

The Football team leads 20-14 with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter.

Playing his first regular-season game since 2018, quarterback Nate Sudfeld promptly threw an interception on his second attempt. His deep pass down the right sideline to wide receiver John Hightower was picked off by Jeremy Reaves at the Washington 45.

But the Football Team gave it right back. Alex Smith threw his second interception of the night when tight end Logan Thomas fell on a route. T.J. Edwards picked off the pass and returned it to the Philadelphia 41.

Washington wasn’t disappointed for long, when Sudfeld couldn’t handle a shotgun snap and rookie Chase Young recovered the loose ball — returning it to the Philadelphia 25. Dustin Hopkins sent a 42-yard field goal through the uprights.

The Football Team is now on the verge of clinching the NFC East, eliminating the Giants.