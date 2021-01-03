Alex Smith officially active, Carson Wentz inactive on Sunday night

Getty Images

All signs continue to point toward quarterback Alex Smith making the start for the Washington Football Team on Sunday night.

Smith is officially on the active roster for the game. He was listed as questionable with a calf injury, but his practice work during the week pointed to his return to action.

Running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are also set to play. Both were also in the questionable category heading into the game.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is not active for the game. Jalen Hurts will continue to start and Nate Sudfeld will take over for Wentz as his backup.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery join Wentz, running back Miles Sanders, defensive back Michael Jacquet, tackle Jordan Mailata, tight end Richard Rodgers, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and defensive end Derek Barnett on the inactive list.

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, wide receiver Robert Foster, running back Lamar Miller, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, linebacker Thomas Davis and tackle David Steinmetz are inactive for Washington.