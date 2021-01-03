All Week 17 games are on as scheduled

Getty Images

The final day of the regular season is set to proceed as scheduled.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy announced that all 16 games are set to go on as planned.

There was no concern about 15 of the games on Sunday morning, but there was some question about the Browns and Steelers due to the outbreak of positive cases in Cleveland this week. There was a wait for a final round of testing results to come in before giving the green light for the game to proceed.

When Sunday’s games come to an end, the league will have played all 256 games within the original 17-week window that was put into place in the spring. There were some adjustments to the schedule, but contingencies like an 18th week never became necessary.