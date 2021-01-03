Andy Dalton injures left hand as Cowboys draw to within 20-19

Getty Images

Andy Dalton had his left hand inadvertently stepped on by Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams after sliding down on a 13-yard run.

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez also was injured on the play — he returned shortly thereafter — which gave Cowboys athletic trainers time to work on Dalton’s hand. The Cowboys quarterback returned with a glove over his left hand.

He awkwardly handed off to Ezekiel Elliott with his right hand on the next play.

The Cowboys converted with a 38-yard field goal four plays after Dalton’s injury, drawing them to within 20-19.

The Cowboys have kicked field goals on drives that ended a the Giants 20, 28, 38 and 18.

Dalton is 22-of-35 for 194 yards.