Anthony Lynn on future: When I know something, I’ll let you know

Getty Images

The Chargers won their final four games of the 2019 season and that leaves Anthony Lynn with a 33-31 record over four seasons as their head coach.

It remains unclear if he will get to coach a 65th regular season game with the team. Lynn said after Sunday’s 38-21 win over the Chiefs that he expects to meet with ownership on Monday as usual and that he remains in the job for the time being.

“When I know something, I’ll let you know,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Lynn’s decision-making left much to be desired in many of the Chargers’ nine losses this season, which may outweigh their late success and any desire for continuity with quarterback Justin Herbert. The answer to that question will likely be coming in the near future.