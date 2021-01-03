Baker Mayfield: We expected to be here

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield met the media a week ago and told them he failed in a loss to the Jets that left the Browns short of clinching a playoff berth.

Mayfield did not have to offer any mea culpas this week. He ran for a first down late in the fourth quarter that ensured Cleveland would beat the Steelers 24-22 and advance to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield called celebrating the win in front of the limited fans at First Energy Stadium is “a moment I’ll definitely never forget” and said that it was where he thought the team would be when the year began.

“We’re not satisfied,” Mayfield said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “We expected to be here. We worked extremely hard to get here and we’re excited to have the chance to be in the playoffs.”

The Browns will be in Pittsburgh next weekend for their third meeting of the year with the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and other Steelers who sat out Sunday should be back for that one.