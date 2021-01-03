Baker Mayfield: We expected to be here

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2021, 6:20 PM EST
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield met the media a week ago and told them he failed in a loss to the Jets that left the Browns short of clinching a playoff berth.

Mayfield did not have to offer any mea culpas this week. He ran for a first down late in the fourth quarter that ensured Cleveland would beat the Steelers 24-22 and advance to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield called celebrating the win in front of the limited fans at First Energy Stadium is “a moment I’ll definitely never forget” and said that it was where he thought the team would be when the year began.

“We’re not satisfied,” Mayfield said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “We expected to be here. We worked extremely hard to get here and we’re excited to have the chance to be in the playoffs.”

The Browns will be in Pittsburgh next weekend for their third meeting of the year with the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and other Steelers who sat out Sunday should be back for that one.

17 responses to “Baker Mayfield: We expected to be here

  2. Guess what, Bakey? Your ride ends next week. Ben will bring his 23-3 record vs the Clowns, and a rested Cam & TJ will be hunting you down.

  5. They can expect to be back in Cleveland next week after losing. The only place they’re going in the post-season is back home.

  6. So, you expected the Refs not to call Pass Interference on the 2 point conversion?

  7. Baker just needs to close his mouth and play. And maybe not be in every other commercial.

  8. Baker, you’d be far more likable if you’d shut up. You alone prevent me from liking your team. As a Chiefs fan I root for the small market teams but continually running your mouth says more about you than your play.

  10. pringfield says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:50 pm
    Baker, you’d be far more likable if you’d shut up. You alone prevent me from liking your team. As a Chiefs fan I root for the small market teams but continually running your mouth says more about you than your play.
    _______________________________________________________________________
    We get it, after 60 years the Chiefs finally came back and won a SB and now you guys are the beacons of purity. It’s the effing United States of America, pretty sure he’s free to say that he expected to be in the playoffs. What else is he going to say, “Gee willikers, I gosh darn don’t know how this happened”?

  11. They beat pittsburgs 3rd stringers by 2, which is saying something because pittsburgh’s 1st string are not exactly world beaters. I’m tired of these one year wonders getting all uppity at small successes.

  12. I will never understand all the “shut up” comments about any athlete that says anything at all. First off, Baker is in a press conference where the whole point is to offer his take. Second, what do you want him to say? “We didn’t expect to be here, our team got lucky facing the Steelers’ backups, we plan on getting rolled next weekend…”?

  15. Steelers bout to find out about the new Browns next week. Let’s hope Ben plays because he’s worse than Rudolf

  16. Let them enjoy it a bit! Two decades of absolute futility in countless record-setting categories — literally the first ever taste of success for this form of the Browns.

    Yeah, Don Shula can act like he’s been there before, because he has. And absolutely, he has a point about winning gracefully and respecting your opponent — which these guys seem to be doing, so let them enjoy it a bit as they get ready for next week.

    The Browns have been my favorite little brother team since a few years before the Johnny Footnote soup sandwich failure, inspired by their loyal, faithful long-time fans.
    Congrats especially to you, and emphasis on enjoying it!

