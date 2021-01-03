Bears take early lead over Packers

Getty Images

A Bears win puts them in the playoffs. A Packers win gives them home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Both teams have plenty to play for, but early on it’s the Bears who are looking like it.

The Bears got off to a great start today when Cordarrelle Patterson wisely stepped out of bounds just as he was touching the opening kickoff, giving Chicago the ball at the 40-yard line. The Packers challenged, saying Patterson had actually touched the ball first and then stepped out at the 2-yard line. But the call on the field stood.

With that great field position, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and running back David Montgomery went to work, grinding out a 14-play, 60-yard drive that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.

Now Aaron Rodgers needs to answer, with his MVP candidacy possibly in the balance.