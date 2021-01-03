Bears take early lead over Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2021, 4:47 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

A Bears win puts them in the playoffs. A Packers win gives them home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Both teams have plenty to play for, but early on it’s the Bears who are looking like it.

The Bears got off to a great start today when Cordarrelle Patterson wisely stepped out of bounds just as he was touching the opening kickoff, giving Chicago the ball at the 40-yard line. The Packers challenged, saying Patterson had actually touched the ball first and then stepped out at the 2-yard line. But the call on the field stood.

With that great field position, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and running back David Montgomery went to work, grinding out a 14-play, 60-yard drive that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.

Now Aaron Rodgers needs to answer, with his MVP candidacy possibly in the balance.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bears take early lead over Packers

  2. That KO loophole has to get fixed. And I’m not buying that Patterson knew what he was doing. He thought he’d reach out for the ball, touch it while simultaneously orchestrating himself slipping out of bounds? No way.

  3. RobfromAmarillo says:
    January 3, 2021 at 5:07 pm
    That KO loophole has to get fixed. And I’m not buying that Patterson knew what he was doing. He thought he’d reach out for the ball, touch it while simultaneously orchestrating himself slipping out of bounds? No way.
    ———
    Agreed, but with most penalties in all sports intent doesn’t matter. There hasn’t been the incidental 5 yard facemask for years, you get first base whether the pitcher meant to hit you or not, your stick makes contact with someone’s face in hockey – all penalties regardless of intent. Not sure about the ladies sports like soccer or basketball as they are just a bunch of actors flopping around:

  4. I agree, Randy, but people are saying it was an good play by Patterson. It’s more likely that he realized that the ball wasn’t going to roll OB and made a panicked attempt at taking possession. So it’s a good play because it worked out; not a good play by design. Maybe it’s a distinction without a difference, except that it’s a bogus loophole IMO.

  6. I agree Patterson is not the smartest dude in the game by any stretch of the imagination. That absolutely was not planned by Cordarrelle. He has a lot of talent but never could be a receiver because he couldn’t run the right routes or understand most of the basics of a playbook.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.