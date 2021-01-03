Bills take 28-6 lead into halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Bills rested a few players on their defense Sunday, but that didn’t offer any help to the Dolphins in the first half.

Miami managed only a couple of field goals with Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, and Tre'Davious White sitting out for the Bills and the Buffalo offense clicked into high gear in the second quarter. Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Bills lead the Dolphins 28-6 at halftime.

The first two scores went to Isaiah McKenzie and McKenzie also returned a punt 84 yards for another score. John Brown capped the Buffalo scoring with a 32-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter.

Allen is 18-of-25 for 224 yards and he set the Bills’ franchise record for single-season passing yards in the first half. Matt Barkley was warming up late in the first half and it would not be a surprise to see the Bills sit their starter.

If Ryan Fitzpatrick were available, we’d say the same for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is 12-of-19 for 89 yards and the team did nothing once moving into scoring position on the two possessions that ended with field goals. It will be up to Tagovailoa to save the team this week and the Dolphins will be praying for help to make the postseason if he can’t make it happen.