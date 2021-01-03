Brian Flores: We didn’t coach well, we didn’t play well

Getty Images

The Dolphins had an opportunity to make the playoffs with a win against the Bills on Sunday, but they failed miserably.

They trailed 28-6 at halftime and wound up losing 56-26 to leave their playoff fate in the hands of the Jaguars. Jacksonville has to beat the Colts in order for the Dolphins to advance to the postseason, but they are double-digit underdogs in that contest.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown, and the Bills backups continued to put up points in the second half of the game. That led Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to say that his team didn’t do anything well on Sunday.

“We didn’t coach it well. We didn’t play well. I’m not going to sit here and put it on one player,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Flores said that the entire Dolphins team has to do better. Unless things work out in Indianapolis, they’ll have an extended wait to see if they can take that step forward.