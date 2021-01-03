Browns lead Steelers 10-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Browns are 9-0 when leading at halftime in 2020. If they keep that record unblemished, they’ll earn their first playoff berth since 2002.

Cleveland leads 10-6, but Pittsburgh isn’t laying down — despite resting many of their key players. Starting for Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph is 11-of-18 passing for 134 yards. Though the Steelers were down 10-0, Rudolph led the club to consecutive field goal drives to end the second quarter.

The Browns got off to a hot start with Nick Chubb‘s 12th rushing touchdown of the season. But Cleveland is just 1-of-5 on third down, preventing the club from extending that lead.

Chubb went over 1,000 yards rushing in the first quarter and has seven carries for 83 yards with a TD. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is 7-of-15 passing for 104 yards.

He may be without one of his young receiving targets in the second half, as Donovan Peoples-Jones is being evaluated for a concussion. He took a big hit late in the second quarter and walked to the locker room before halftime.

The Browns get the ball to start the second half.