Browns take 24-9 lead after Mason Rudolph interception

Cleveland is on the verge of making the postseason for the first time in 17 years.

After Baker Mayfield threw a two-yard touchdown to Austin Hooper to put the Browns up 17-9, Cleveland’s defense helped the Browns extend that lead.

On third-and-9 from the Pittsburgh 42, Mason Rudolph‘s pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster was intercepted by cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. He returned the pick 30 yards to the Pittsburgh 20.

The Browns didn’t take long to fully capitalize on the takeaway, as wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a jet sweep three yards for his first rushing touchdown since 2018.

Cleveland leads 24-9 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. If the Browns win, they’ll clinch their first postseason berth since 2002.