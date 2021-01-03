Bruce Arians: Mike Evans injury doesn’t appear to be serious

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans went over 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh straight season on Sunday, but it wasn’t all happy news for him against the Falcons.

Evans hurt his knee while trying to catch a Tom Brady pass in the end zone in the first half. He would not return to the game, but Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians offered a positive update after the game.

“Knock on wood, we don’t think there’s any serious damage. We’ll know more in the next 24 hours,” Arians said, via Grace Remington of WTSP.

The Buccaneers secured the fifth seed in the NFC with Sunday’s win. They will visit the NFC East champion in a playoff game next weekend.