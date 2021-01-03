Bucs secure fifth seed as Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin star in 44-27 win

Posted by Charean Williams on January 3, 2021, 4:13 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers hope Mike Evans can return for the postseason, but if he can’t, they still have plenty of weapons. They proved that after Evans left late in the first quarter with a left knee injury.

Chris Godwin caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Antonio Brown had his best game with his new team, with 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers clinched the fifth seed in the NFC, beating the Falcons 44-27 in a game that was a three-point game with 8:19 remaining. Tampa Bay (11-5) will open the playoffs at the NFC East winner.

The Falcons finish 4-12 and can move on with finding a new General Manager and likely a new head coach. Interim coach Raheem Morris has interviewed for the job.

Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, completing 26 of 41 passes. His interception was a dropped ball by Scotty Miller that bounced into the air.

Godwin and Brown both had touchdowns after the Falcons closed to within a field goal, putting it away for the Bucs.

Matt Ryan went 29-of-44 for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

19 responses to “Bucs secure fifth seed as Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin star in 44-27 win

  1. 4 touchdowns and 399 yards from Tom the system guy Brady!! That’s some system he plays in isn’t it haters? Wow…. The greatest of all time… Bar None… It’s O V E R… Case Closed… Another 4 touchdowns so I guess Brees is going to have to come back next year, because Tom is running away with the touchdown record

  2. Scary team if they get going. A Jekyll & Hyde. Going to be interesting if the defense can play like it did early in the season. But I wouldn’t want to face that offense.

  4. And once again the Brady crybabies were WRONG…
    “He won’t make it the season”. WRONG
    “ He can’t throw downfield “ WRONG
    “ he washed up” WRONG
    “ he will throw a lot of picks” WRONG
    “ 7-9 won’t make the play” WRONG
    “ Father Time” WRONG

    OVER 4000 yards 40 TDs 12 into.
    Is GREAT if you’re 43 , 33 or 23.

    But the Brady crybabies will do what they have been doing for 20 years.
    Make excuses as to why he’s great.

    GOAT

  5. Don’t point out the numbers that Brady has to the haters, because the stats get in the way of their hate, and the only numbers that really matter are these:

    HE’S BEEN TO 9 SUPERBOWLS AND WON 6

    CASE CLOSED…G O A T

  6. Even if Brady is here for just 2 seasons it was definitely worth letting Winston walk for this. Winston eats Ws while Brady earns them.

  7. Well the Bucs got where they wanted to be. Now let’s see if they can cash in I still think this isn’t a Super Bowl team but hey stranger things have happened. Plus, Tommy Boy got 40 TDs for the first time since 2007.

  8. Can you believe you are still reading about Antonio Brown in the NFL?
    Amazing what talent and money can do for criminals.

  9. I think people wouldn’t hate Tom as much if his glitter girls didn’t come out in full force after every win. Same crew falls silent when he pitches a stinker.

  10. Didn’t know this game was happening, busy watching the GOAT against the Bears right now.

  11. flash1224 says:
    January 3, 2021 at 4:21 pm
    And once again the Brady crybabies were WRONG…
    “He won’t make it the season”. WRONG
    “ He can’t throw downfield “ WRONG
    “ he washed up” WRONG
    “ he will throw a lot of picks” WRONG
    “ 7-9 won’t make the play” WRONG
    “ Father Time” WRONG

    OVER 4000 yards 40 TDs 12 into.
    Is GREAT if you’re 43 , 33 or 23.

    But the Brady crybabies will do what they have been doing for 20 years.
    Make excuses as to why he’s great.

    GOAT

    79 10 Rate This

    True, but you guys were sure wrong about that chess player Bill Belichick:)

  12. hobbescalvin says:
    January 3, 2021 at 4:39 pm
    Didn’t know this game was happening, busy watching the GOAT against the Bears right now.
    ———-
    I take it you re-watching an older Brady vs. Bears game?

  13. Such a strange team. Can look unbeatable or a mess on a given day. They can beat anyone, but will they?

  14. Great win by the bucs and Brady what can you say, my only issue is the minute I say this next week they will choke. I just can’t tell 100% what buccaneers or Brady show up. Like gronk would like to say “Dude!! I needed dat”

  15. And Brady should have had at least 2 more TDs. One on Evans’ drop when he git hurt, and the other one when Brate tripped in the end zone. And a few more last weekvs Lions if he’d stayed in the game.

    Signing AB looks nester than ever after Evans’ injury.

  16. True, but you guys were sure wrong about that chess player Bill Belichick:)

    No , Bill is still the Best coach in football.
    But I’ve said before it doesn’t matter how great the coach is on any sport you still need the players.

    Now Bill the GM , that’s a different argument. More like he’s playing “Go Fish”

  17. looks like we brady haters are going to have to keep crying for a couple more YEARS :'(

  18. It’s the secondary that makes me want to puke. It’s great that the offense is clicking, but what’s the point when the defensive backs are allowing 20 to 30-yard pass plays? They could really use a J.C. Jackson or Stephon Gilmore right now. Not to mention, I hope Evans is ok.

  19. I don’t like the sentiments that oh Belichek isn’t that great or isn’t the chess player we thought he was. I’m sorry but anyone that can take a team QB’ed by Matt Cassel and finish 11-5 is a great coach. Tom Brady just showed he is a great QB and not just a system QB. Can we just acknowledge that Brady and Belichek were both great at their occupations and together they had an all time great run? I doubt either would have been as successful without the other.

    Belichek’s biggest flaw is that he was just an average to above average GM and this flaw was hidden by his top coaching and Tom Brady’s on field play. I don’t know if this was just arrogance in that he thought he could just coach up anyone, if it was just an inability to accurately evaluate talent (I don’t know how Pittsburgh seems to consistently find good to great receivers in late rounds and Belichek can’t find one), or if it were a combination of both.

