Bucs secure fifth seed as Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin star in 44-27 win

Getty Images

The Buccaneers hope Mike Evans can return for the postseason, but if he can’t, they still have plenty of weapons. They proved that after Evans left late in the first quarter with a left knee injury.

Chris Godwin caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Antonio Brown had his best game with his new team, with 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers clinched the fifth seed in the NFC, beating the Falcons 44-27 in a game that was a three-point game with 8:19 remaining. Tampa Bay (11-5) will open the playoffs at the NFC East winner.

The Falcons finish 4-12 and can move on with finding a new General Manager and likely a new head coach. Interim coach Raheem Morris has interviewed for the job.

Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, completing 26 of 41 passes. His interception was a dropped ball by Scotty Miller that bounced into the air.

Godwin and Brown both had touchdowns after the Falcons closed to within a field goal, putting it away for the Bucs.

Matt Ryan went 29-of-44 for 265 yards and two touchdowns.