Cam Newton throws first TD since Week 13

Indications are that Sunday’s game will be Cam Newton‘s last with the Patriots, but he started it off on the right foot.

Newton capped the first drive of the game with a seven-yard touchdown pass to running back James White. It was White’s first touchdown catch of the season and the first touchdown pass for Newton since Week 13.

That drought illustrates why there’s little belief that the Patriots would choose to bring Newton back for a second season. He’s thrown just six touchdowns against 10 interceptions on the season.

He was 2-of-2 on the opening drive, however, and added a 49-yard run to stake New England to a 7-0 lead on the Jets.