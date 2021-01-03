Chargers up 24-14 on Chiefs at halftime

Getty Images

Justin Herbert got stopped short of the end zone on a fourth down run in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but failing to score turned out pretty well for the Chargers.

Isaac Rochell sacked Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne for a safety and Herbert capped the ensuing drive with a one-yard run that did get into the end zone. He then threw a two-point conversion to running back Justin Jackson and the Chargers are up 24-14 at the half as a result.

Herbert also threw a pair of touchdowns as he puts in his final argument for offensive rookie of the year. It’s a strong one and a big second half could help seal the deal for this year’s sixth-overall pick.

Henne threw a touchdown and the Chiefs rolled to quick touchdowns on their first two possessions. The Chargers had a stronger close and they have a shot at their seventh win of the season as a result. They will have to try to nail down the win without running back Austin Ekeler as he’s out with a concussion.