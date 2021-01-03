Chiefs CB Deandre Baker carted off after ugly leg injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2021, 6:27 PM EST
Cornerback Deandre Baker got his first playing time on defense since joining the Chiefs on Sunday, but his day came to an untimely end.

Baker suffered a gruesome looking leg injury on a Justin Herbert incompletion early in the third quarter. He remained down for quite a while before being put on a stretcher that was loaded onto a large cart so he could be taken off the field.

Baker signed with the Chiefs practice squad after armed robbery charges against him were dropped in November. He was a Giants first-round pick in 2019, but released by the team after those charges were initially filed.

The Chiefs still trail the Chargers 24-14, but the outcome will have no impact on their playoff future. They’re locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

  1. Yeah, he went straight to the hospital.

    This dude has had some very bad breaks since entering the league and I was really looking forward to him getting a fresh start next season after a full offseason dedicated to football.

    Hope the Chiefs keep faith in this guy & he has a great comeback story.

  2. As a New York Giant, he was immature (both on and off the field) and totally unprepared to be a pro. Regardless of whether he committed a crime or was in the wrong place at the wrong time, he was given a second chance with the Chiefs. (and the courts).

    You never wish ill on someone, and hope that he’s able to demonstrate on the field he is deserving of being in the league.

    Here’s hoping the injury isn’t as bad as it seems….

  3. acemagee45 says:
    January 3, 2021 at 6:37 pm
    Yeah, let’s cheer for the armed robber, who got out of 10-to-life for bribing of the witness… can only imagine the fun him an tyreek hill can have in the offseason.

