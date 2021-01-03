Chiefs CB Deandre Baker carted off after ugly leg injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Deandre Baker got his first playing time on defense since joining the Chiefs on Sunday, but his day came to an untimely end.

Baker suffered a gruesome looking leg injury on a Justin Herbert incompletion early in the third quarter. He remained down for quite a while before being put on a stretcher that was loaded onto a large cart so he could be taken off the field.

Baker signed with the Chiefs practice squad after armed robbery charges against him were dropped in November. He was a Giants first-round pick in 2019, but released by the team after those charges were initially filed.

The Chiefs still trail the Chargers 24-14, but the outcome will have no impact on their playoff future. They’re locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC.