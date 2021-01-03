Colts lead 20-7 at halftime behind Jonathan Taylor’s 137 rushing yards

Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the first half.

The rookie running back has the Colts leading the Jaguars 20-7 at halftime.

The Colts scored on four of their six possessions, punting once and having Rodrigo Blankenship miss a 56-yarder on the final play.

T.Y. Hilton has the Colts’ other touchdown, which came on a 6-yard throw from Philip Rivers.

Rivers completed 10 of 15 passes for 93 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Nyheim Hines has two carries for 17 yards and six catches for 50 yards.

Mike Glennon is 11-of-17 for 124 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 9-yard score to Laviska Shenault after the Colts had taken a 20-0 lead.