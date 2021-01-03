Colts put Jordan Wilkins on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Wilkins won’t be in the lineup for the Colts against the Jaguars on Sunday.

The team announced that Wilkins has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday afternoon. Running back Darius Anderson has been promoted from the practice squad to fill out the roster for the game.

Wilkins has not appeared on offense in the last two games. He has 84 carries for 308 yards and a touchdown and 12 catches for 105 yards this season. He’s also recorded two tackles on special teams.

The Colts can make the playoffs on Sunday. They need to beat the Jaguars and have the Ravens, Browns, Dolphins, or Titans lose.