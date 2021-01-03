Cowboys sign Kellen Moore to multiyear extension

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced a multi-year contract extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Saturday night.

Moore, 32, interviewed for the head coaching job at Boise State, where he became a college football star from 2008-11. Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos were considered favorites for the job left open by the departure of Bryan Harsin for Auburn.

“I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator,” Moore said in a statement Saturday. “I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.

“We are building something special here in Dallas. I’m thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

It feels like it’s time to consider Moore the head-coach-in-waiting, which is what Jason Garrett was as offensive coordinator under Wade Phillips. Garrett took over for Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season.

Garrett named Moore offensive coordinator in 2019, and Moore remained in the same position after McCarthy was hired during the offseason.

“Kellen mixes it up pretty good,” owner Jerry Jones said recently on 105.3 The Fan. “Mike actually has to have a little lid from time to time on Kellen. It’s a good thing, a real positive thing. That’s what makes Kellen so exciting to be part of the Cowboys.”

The Cowboys ranked first in yards in 2019, and even after losing Dak Prescott in Week 5 this season and playing three other quarterbacks, finished 12th. They are 16th in points.