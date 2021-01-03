Derrick Henry goes over 200 yards for the game, 2,000 for the season

Getty Images

The Texans can’t stop Derrick Henry, but then they aren’t alone this season.

Henry has gone over 200 yards for the third time this season. He has 226 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

The Titans, though, trail the Texans 35-31 as Houston refuses to go away quietly. That has ensured Henry has remained in the game.

Henry topped the 2,000-yard mark for the season with a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Only seven other running backs have topped 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, including Chris Johnson, who had 2,006 for Tennessee in 2009. Adrian Peterson was the last player to do it, going for 2,097 in 2012.