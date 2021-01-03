Derrick Henry tops 100 yards in first half as Titans lead 17-9

Getty Images

Derrick Henry‘s second consecutive rushing title has him in Hall of Fame company. His 10th 100-yard game of the season has the Titans on their way to a division title.

The star running back’s 113 yards and touchdown on 10 carries have the Titans holding a 17-9 lead over the Texans. The Titans will win the AFC South with a win.

Henry entered with 1,777 rushing yards this season, 220 more than Dalvin Cook who didn’t play Sunday. Henry has padded his lead.

His 52-yard touchdown run nine seconds into the second quarter broke a 3-3 tie. The Titans later added a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown.

Tannehill has completed 6 of 9 passes for 59 yards.

Deshaun Watson is 15-of-23 for 162 yards and an interception. Brandin Cooks has gone over 1,000 yards for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Cooks, who entered with 984 yards, has five catches for 58 yards.

Cooks thought he had a 10-yard touchdown pass before halftime. It was close, but replay upheld the on-field call of an incompletion.

The Texans settled for another Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal. He made kicks of 24, 43 and 28 as Houston stalled at the Tennessee 6, 25 and 10 on its final three possessions of the half.