DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett set franchise records, Seahawks lead 6-0

Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each set a franchise record on a Seahawks drive early in the second quarter in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Metcalf set a new record for single-season receiving yards with his four-yard catch on third-and-1 to move the chains. Metcalf now has 1,291 yards receiving — besting Steve Largent’s record of 1,287 yards in 1985.

Lockett got his 95th reception to set a new single-season franchise record. Doug Baldwin (2016) and Bobby Engram (2007) shared the previous record at 94.

The Seahawks finished the drive with their second field goal of the day, taking a 6-0 lead with 9:27 left in the second quarter.